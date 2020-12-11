‘It’s a risk to others’: Get a COVID test if you were at QC Social Lounge, county says

More people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Charlotte than ever before in the pandemic. A growing outbreak inside the county’s jail. And more than 500 new coronavirus cases reported each day, on average, in Mecklenburg County.

Yet scenes captured on video of hundreds of maskless people attending large parties inside Charlotte area restaurants and businesses keep popping up.

The latest location the county public health director says she’s worried about: QC Social Lounge, an uptown Charlotte spot, that came under scrutiny Friday morning when a video circulated on social media showing a packed danced floor and bar.

“We’ve already talked to CMPD about checking into that,” Health Director Gibbie Harris said Friday at a news conference. Justin LaFrancois, publisher of QC Nerve, was among the first to share a video from inside the lounge.

“Tonight in CLT at @QCS_Lounge after the Gov. announces that we will push back alcohol sale cut-off to 9 p.m. and enacting a 10 p.m. curfew. Uptown has been a ghost town but I see plenty of vids like this in the area,” LaFrancois wrote.

Today in Business newsletter An insider's eye on banking, finance, retail, commercial development, small business and energy/environment. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

It’s unclear who first posted the footage to social media.

QC Social Lounge did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

During the virtual news conference, the health department played part of a video showing more than 100 people shoulder-to-shoulder buying drinks, dancing and smiling. Harris said health officials and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are aware of a similar party planned there for Friday night.

“My recommendation is that they quarantine for 14 days,” Harris said. She added that anyone who went to QC Social on Thursday night should wait about five to seven days to get tested for COVID-19, but to self-isolate at home before then.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

“I’d be very surprised ... if there was not COVID in that space last night,” she added. “They took the risk of going to that facility. The problem is it’s not just a risk to them, it’s a risk to others in the community when they expose themselves like that.”

The QC Social Lounge on North College Street in uptown Charlotte is under scrutiny after a video on social media showed a packed danced floor and bar. Charlotte Five file photo

Social media backlash

The videos drew harsh backlash on social media.

“I’ve had Covid. It’s been 30 days since my positive test,” one user replied to LaFrancois’s tweet. “I’m still at about 70% on a good day. This is insulting to me. I cannot imagine how it would make the families of nearly 300k deceased Americans feel. “

Another user, who contracted the virus twice and lost two cousins to the disease, replied: “(It’s) offensive that people are deliberately putting people at risk.”

In October, Harris had a similar warning for the thousands of revelers at the Olde Mecklenburg Brewery’s Mecktoberfest. At the time, videos circulated on social media of “very little social distancing,” with most not wearing masks in the throngs of people.

The brewery and Public Health later teamed up to host a COVID-19 testing event, though only a handful of cases were linked back to Mecktoberfest.

OMB’s 12th Annual Mecktoberfest ran Sept. 25-27. Courtesy of OMB

Other businesses have also been called out this week for not following COVID-19 safety protocols.

For insttance, Ben & Jerry’s Foxcroft on Fairview Road apologized Thursday after holding an event Wednesday with a maskless Santa.

“It did not adhere to the strict processes and practices we have in place to support the safety of our customers and staff ... We made a mistake and hope you find it in your hearts for some good, old-fashioned forgiveness this holiday season,” the company said on its Facebook page.

One person responded “Why, I’d be just delighted to forgive! Forgetting may be an issue, though.” She posted a photo of the store’s Facebook post advertising the event, now deleted, that said “Come by and see Santa, sit on his lap ... Word from the North Pole is Santa forget his mask.”

‘I feel like the Grinch’

A newly-introduced 10 p.m. curfew and prohibition on alcohol sales after 9 p.m., takes effect statewide Friday night. CMPD officials have said they will not use checkpoints to enforce the curfew — primarily aimed at stopping late-night gatherings at places that serve alcohol — but will investigate complaints.

Already, in some cases, businesses have been cited by police, lost alcohol licenses and been forced to shut down.

CMPD has previously shut down large parties and other illegal gatherings after seeing social media listings. But the repeated violations call into question the effectiveness of the county’s coronavirus ambassadors who are tasked with educating business owners and ramping up compliance.

“At times I feel like the Grinch or maybe Scrooge,” Harris said, in asking all residents of Mecklenburg County to continue wearing masks in public, maintaining six feet of distance from anyone they don’t live with and to stay home as much as possible.

To avoid overwhelming hospitals, contact tracers and other medical resources, Harris said, social gatherings must stop and families should strongly consider holding virtual holiday events instead of face-to-face celebrations.

She also urged people to respond to text messages and phone calls from the health department as contact tracing efforts continue.

Referring to QC Social, Harris said that while the majority of businesses in Mecklenburg County are following gathering restrictions and COVID-19 guidelines, those that don’t are contributing to higher risks in the community.

Her advice: If you go to a restaurant or location where a large crowd is present and people aren’t wearing masks, “turn around and walk out and not expose yourself.”