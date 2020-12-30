Harris Teeter to reopen Park Road store in January after year of renovations

Harris Teeter grocery store (South Tryon Street store in Steele Creek shown) will reopen its Park Road Shopping Center store in Charlotte next month after major renovations. cmuccigrosso@charlotteobserver.com

The Harris Teeter store on Park Road has an opening date after undergoing a year of major renovations.

The Park Road Shopping Center grocery store will reopen at 8 a.m. Jan. 13, the company said Wednesday in a statement to The Observer.

The Matthews-based grocer temporarily closed the 34,000-square-foot store in January.

New store additions include a beer and wine bar, a full-service butcher department and seafood market, plus in-store-made sausages, burgers and kabobs, pizza and sushi.

Other additions include six self-checkout registers and eight express lanes.

The store, which opened in April 1984, has had other minor remodels in 2002, 2008 and 2013, The Observer previously reported.

A subsidiary of The Kroger Co., Harris Teeter has more than 250 stores in seven states and the District of Columbia, with more than 60 stores in the Charlotte region.

More grocery store openings

Harris Teeter also plans to expand. A 64-000-square-foot store is planned at Fort Mill Parkway in Fort Mill, S.C., The Herald in Rock Hill previously reported.

Other grocers are also grabbing a piece of the Charlotte retail market.

Silicon Valley online-only grocer Farmstead opened last month serving a 50-mile radius from its west Charlotte warehouse. The e-commerce grocer uses artificial intelligence software and a “dark store” model to serve customers through online order and delivery with no fees.

German discount grocer Aldi recently expanded, opening a store on Laith Way in Cornelius, on Charlotte Highway in Indian Land, S.C., and will open a new Rock Hill, S.C., store in the spring on Old York Road.

Asheville-based specialty grocer Earth Fare also has returned to the area, opening stores in SouthPark, Ballantyne and Rock Hill. More stores will open soon in Concord, Davidson and Fort Mill.

German-based discount grocer Lidl has plans to open multiple stores in the area. Four Charlotte stores are planned for South Boulevard, Carmel Commons, Mallard Creek Church Road and South Tryon Street in Steele Creek. The latter two are expected to open in the summer.

Publix, based in Florida, will move into a 28,000-square-foot space at the Ten Tryon tower project being built at Tryon and Ninth streets.