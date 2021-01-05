New Publix and retail headed to a south Charlotte site, rezoning records show

The Morgan Companies filed a rezoning petition with the city of Charlotte for the nearly 4.5-acre site owned by Publix at 11525 Carmel Commons. Observer file photo

Publix grocery store is making a move to open a store in south Charlotte, city records show.

The Morgan Companies, a commercial real estate firm, filed a rezoning petition with the city for the nearly 4.5-acre site owned by Publix at 11525 Carmel Commons, documents show.

The property is currently zoned for offices and the request is for commercial and grocery uses.

Site plans show a 55,000-square-foot store with drive-thru and a proposed private drive. Two access areas are off Carmel Commons Boulevard and another is off Carmel Road.

It’s the latest move in the ongoing grocery wars in the highly competitive Charlotte market.

Publix spokesman Jared Glover confirmed the filing, but declined to provide additional information. The Morgan Companies did not immediately respond for comment.

Charlotte City Council will still need to approve the plan.

Publix owns the property, according to city deed records. The Morgan Companies is a commercial real estate firm that manages and develops property, according to the company website.

The property is valued at $13.4 million, Mecklenburg County Records of Deeds show.

Publix, based in Lakeland, Florida, has 22 stores in the Charlotte region.

More Publix stores

Publix also has announced plans to open two more stores in Charlotte.

In December 2019, Publix announced it would open a 28,000-square-foot space at 10Tryon building on the northwest corner of Tryon and Ninth streets in uptown.

The company also plans to open a 68,000-square-foot store at the corner of Sharon and Colony roads in South Park.

Opening dates have not been set, according to company officials.

Another grocery rezoning

And it’s possible another Publix store is in the works at a new Charlotte development.

Equinox Development, based in Florida, filed a rezoning request in the fall with the city of Charlotte to change the zoning at the 11.24-acre site at 11409 Rock River Church Road in Mecklenburg County from residential and industrial to commercial and retail. The proposed 75,000-square-feet development is at the corner of Albemarle Road, near the 850-home Cresswind development and Interstate 485, according to site plans.

Called the “Albemarle Road Grocery,” a nearly 48,850-square-foot grocery store would anchor attached 9,600-square-feet of retail, according to city and developer documents. Two outparcels are just over 1 acre each fronting Albemarle Road. The plan also shows a drive-thru window options.

Among the developer’s listed retail partners on the company website is Publix. Glover declined to comment.





More grocery stores opening

Several other grocers are adding stores in the Charlotte market, too.

German-based discount grocer Lidl has plans to open a store in the Carmel Commons area and three other locations. The other sites are at South Boulevard, Mallard Creek Church Road and South Tryon Street in Steele Creek. The latter two are expected to open in the summer.

Harris Teeter will reopen its Park Road store on Jan. 13 after a year of renovations at the 34,000-square-foot store. The Matthews-based company also has plans to open a 64-000-square-foot store at Fort Mill Parkway in Fort Mill, S.C., The Herald in Rock Hill previously reported.

Silicon Valley online-only grocer Farmstead opened in November serving a 50-mile radius from its west Charlotte warehouse. The e-commerce grocer uses artificial intelligence software and a “dark store” model to serve customers through online order and delivery with no fees.

German discount grocer Aldi recently expanded, opening a store on Laith Way in Cornelius, on Charlotte Highway in Indian Land, S.C., and will open a new Rock Hill, S.C., store in the spring on Old York Road.

And Asheville-based specialty grocer Earth Fare also has returned to the area, opening stores in SouthPark, Ballantyne and Rock Hill. More stores will open soon in Concord, Davidson and Fort Mill.