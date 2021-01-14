Park Road Harris Teeter sports retro logo, new amenities after a year of renovations

The Harris Teeter store on Park Road is back open with a retro look but new amenities after a year of major renovations.

The Matthews-based grocer temporarily closed the 34,000-square-foot Park Road Shopping Center store last January.

The store reopening is the latest move in the ongoing grocery shopping competition in the Charlotte market. This week, Earth Fare opened its fourth area store in Fort Mill, S.C., and plans to open another in Davidson. Farmstead, Lidl and Aldi, Publix and Harris Teeter also are planning to open more stores.

Spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, grocers also are competing with new services.

For instance, Harris Teeter last week changed its pickup and delivery fees to a tiered system and added subscription incentives. And, The Freshmarket this week launched a “curbside experience” program as the number of curbside orders have increased significantly during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the company.

A sushi chef stocks the shelf at the Harris Teeter in the Park Road Shopping Center on opening day Wednesday after the store underwent a year of renovations. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

The Harris Teeter Park Road store reopened Wednesday with a throwback red-and-white “HT” logo and several new additions, including:

▪ Beer and wine bar

▪ Full-service butcher department

▪ Full-service seafood market

▪ Full-service floral department

▪ Full-service deli and bakery

▪ In-store-made sausages, burgers and kabobs, pizza and sushi.

▪ Six self-checkout registers

▪ Eight express lanes

The renovated Harris Teeter in the Park Road Shopping Center features a full-service deli and bakery, plus store-made sausages, burgers and kabobs, pizza and sushi. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Harris Teeter declined to disclose the cost of the renovations.

The store has hired over 100 employees. It opened in April 1984 and had minor remodels in 2002, 2008 and 2013.

Harris Teeter is a Kroger Co. subsidiary and has more than 250 stores in seven states and the District of Columbia. There are more than 60 stores in the Charlotte region.