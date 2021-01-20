Harris Teeter to provide COVID vaccines in all of its stores, starting in SC

Harris Teeter pharmacies will be another site to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Matthews-based grocery store chain will work with public health officials and community partners to distribute the vaccine when it is available to pharmacies, Harris Teeter said Wednesday.

All 211 Harris Teeter will offer the coronavirus vaccine in a phased approach based on eligibility requirements following federal and state guidelines.

The free vaccination is by appointment only. Patients must show a valid driver’s license or government-issued identification card.

As of Wednesday, a limited number of vaccines are available at South Carolina stores for health care workers and people age 70 and older, according to Harris Teeter.

To check for updates, visit harristeeter.com/covidcare.

Harris Teeter, a subsidiary of The Kroger Co, employs about 35,000 workers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia.

Who’s eligible in NC

North Carolina is currently only offering coronavirus vaccines to health care workers, long-term care residents and staff, and anyone age 65 and older.

Charlotte’s hospital systems, Atrium Health and Novant Health, along with Mecklenburg County Public Health, are offering vaccine appointments to those groups.

CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens began vaccinating long-term care residents and staff at certain facilities in North Carolina in late December. Both companies expect to offer COVID-19 shots to the public at their stores once vaccines are available.

No other providers in Mecklenburg County have been given COVID-19 shots from the state to distribute.

And vaccination appointments are still extremely limited due to a limited supply, according to Mecklenburg.

Starting Thursday at 8:30 a.m., the Mecklenburg County health department will open up more vaccine appointments for February. Anyone interested can schedule appointments online or by calling 980-314-9400 and dialing option 3.

Other grocers’ plans

Pharmacies at Publix grocery stores also administer the vaccine at some sites in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, according to the Florida-based company. The list includes three stores south of Mecklenburg County in South Carolina — one each in Fort Mill and Rock Hill in York County, and one Indian Land store in Lancaster County.

However, the list online shows all sites are fully booked as of Wednesday.

Also Wednesday, Lidl said it will pay $200 to employees as an incentive to get the vaccine.

The payment helps to offset the costs associated with vaccine administration, including travel costs and childcare, according to a news release from the grocery store chain. The company will also accommodate employee schedules for vaccine appointments.