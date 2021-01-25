Publix will open another Charlotte area grocery store in Huntersville development

A Publix grocery store will open in a new development in Huntersville.

The 48,387-square-foot store will anchor North Creek Village at Sam Furr and Davidson Concord roads, Publix spokeswoman Kim Reynolds told the Observer on Monday.

The store will hire about 130 people, company spokesman Jared Glover said.

The Publix store is part of Magnolia Development Co.’s 60-acre mixed-use project that will include retail, restaurant and outparcel space, as well as townhouses and single-family homes.

Construction is expected to begin in late spring, according to the Raleigh developer.

It’s the latest grocery store opening announcement in the highly competitive Charlotte market.

The Morgan Companies filed a rezoning petition with the city of Charlotte for the nearly 4.5-acre site owned by Publix at 11525 Carmel Commons. Diedra Laird Observer file photo

Publix has plans to open at least three other Charlotte-area stores.

In December 2019, Publix announced it would open a 28,000-square-foot space at 10 Tryon building on the northwest corner of Tryon and Ninth streets in uptown.

The company also plans to open a 68,000-square-foot store at the corner of Sharon and Colony roads in South Park.

Opening dates have not been set, according to company officials.

Earlier this month, The Morgan Companies, a commercial real estate firm, filed a rezoning petition with the city for the nearly 4.5-acre site owned by Publix at 11525 Carmel Commons, The Observer previously reported.

Site plans show a 55,000-square-foot store with drive-thru and a proposed private drive. Two access areas are off Carmel Commons Boulevard and another is off Carmel Road.

Publix, based in Lakeland, Florida, has 22 stores in the Charlotte region.