Lowe’s hiring hundreds of workers in Charlotte stores ahead of spring season

Lowe’s Home Improvement store is hiring hundreds of seasonal employees in Charlotte and thousands nationwide to gear up for the spring season, as well as hiring for permanent jobs.

The Mooresville-based company said Thursday it will hire 50,000 people across the country including 850 at its Charlotte stores for Lowe’s busy spring season.

Lowe’s is filling seasonal roles as well as permanent full-time and part-time positions, company spokesman Steve Salazar said, building on the more than 90,000 workers hired into permanent roles over the past year.

The company did not say how many positions in the upcoming hiring wave are for permanent jobs.

How to apply

All local Lowe’s stores will hold an interview day Feb. 17, or apply online at jobs.lowes.com/spring or text “JOBS” to LOWES (56937) to apply.

Lowe’s has more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores, and employ about 300,000 people.