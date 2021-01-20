BB&T office tower in uptown Charlotte sold for $115 million to a New York firm

The BB&T Center in uptown Charlotte sold to a New York-based company for $115 million, property records show. Courtesy of JLL Capital Markets

The BB&T Center in uptown Charlotte sold for $115 million to a New York company, Mecklenburg County property records show.

The sale included the 22-story office tower and the parking garage next door, according to a Tuesday release from JLL Capital Markets, which brokered the sale.

The center, which was built in 1977, was sold to an entity called BB&T Properties LLC, based in New York. JLL’s release declined to name the buyer.

Arden Group, the previous owner, made $10.5 million in renovations to the property prior to the sale. Truist, AIG, RingCentral and others lease space in the building.

Kristen Murphy, a spokeswoman for JLL, said no further changes are planned for the site.

Uptown changes

Uptown towers have fetched high prices amid the city’s growth, though the pandemic has been a challenge for the office market.

Truist purchased its headquarters building, the former Hearst Tower, for $455.5 million last year. In 2019, Raleigh-based Highwoods Properties acquired Bank of America’s new tower off of Stonewall Street for $436 million.

Still, the future of offices uptown remains uncertain, as the majority of towers have been empty since the pandemic started last spring.

It’s unclear when many of the city’s largest employers will bring their workers back to the office. Even then, some real estate experts say companies could re-evaluate their real estate footprints.

But the sale of BB&T Center shows the Charlotte real estate market is still desirable, Chris Lingerfelt, a senior director in JLL Capital Markets’ Charlotte office, said in the release.