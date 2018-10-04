The Latest: French rescuers detect signs of life in quake

Indonesian military personnel distribute relief aid at the Mutiara Sis Al-Jufri airport to evacuate the earthquake and tsunami-damaged city of Palu, Central Sulawesi Indonesia, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Life is on hold for thousands living in tents and shelters in the Indonesian city hit by a powerful earthquake and tsunami, unsure when they’ll be able to rebuild and spending hours each day often futilely trying to secure necessities such as fuel for generators. Tatan Syuflana AP Photo