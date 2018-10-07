Egyptian soccer shaken by Saudi minister’s alleged meddling

FILE - In this June 13, 2018 file photo, Saudi Arabia’s sports minister Turki Alsheikh talks to the national soccer team players at the 2018 soccer World Cup at Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia. Egypt’s close relations with Saudi Arabia are being tested by a soccer spat sparked by an uproar over meddling by Alsheikh. The minister’s attempts over the last year to exert control of Egypt’s biggest team enraged fans, officials and one of the country’s greatest players. The acrimonious fallout led to the confidant of Saudi Arabia’s powerful crown prince buying a rival club in a bid to challenge Al-Ahly’s supremacy. Antonio Calanni, File AP Photo