Trump refugee policy leaves thousands stranded outside US

In this Sept. 29, 2018 photo, Hadi Mohammed sits with his 9 year old son Mohammed Ghaleb, as he displays a photo of his son as a baby in Baghdad, in their Lincoln, Neb. apartment. Death threats drove Hadi Mohammed out of Iraq and to a small apartment in Nebraska, where he and his two young sons managed to settle as refugees. But the danger hasn’t been enough to allow his wife to join them. Nati Harnik AP Photo