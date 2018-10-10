Long after they died, military sees surge in identifications

In this Sept. 13, 2018 photo, military personnel perform an honorable carry of flag-draped transfer cases containing remains of unidentified service members from a C-17 Globemaster plane to waiting trucks, at Offutt AFB in Bellevue, Neb. The remains were gathered through various DPAA missions in Europe and are being delivered to the lab at Offutt to begin the identification process. Nati Harnik AP Photo