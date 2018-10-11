Oil pipeline opponents advance in Pine Ridge president race

Two men who are opponents of oil pipelines will face off in the Oglala Sioux tribe's president race.
The Rapid City Journal reports that unofficial results from the tribe's primary election Tuesday show Julian Bear Runner and Richard Zephier advancing to the Nov. 6 general election on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. They were the top two vote-getters among seven candidates.
Bear Runner is a military veteran who has worked in law enforcement and emergency medical services. He was involved in protests against the Dakota Access pipeline.
Zephier has worked in education and also in tribal and federal government service. He says he supports the upcoming battle against the Keystone XL pipeline.
