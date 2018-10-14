Georgia senator accused of briefly snatching student’s phone

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, file photo, Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., arrives on Capitol Hill, in Washington. A Georgia Tech political group says Perdue snatched a phone from a student who was video recording while asking the Republican lawmaker a question about Georgia’s governor’s race. In a statement, a Perdue spokesperson said the senator thought he was being asked to take a picture, so he grabbed the phone to take a selfie. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo