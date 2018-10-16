No Brexit deal could snarl major ports, hitting exports

A worker picks tomatoes hanging from vines in the family-run Lans greenhouses in Maasdijk, Netherlands, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. For years, the Dutch agriculture, horticulture and logistics industries have been refined so that if a supermarket in London suddenly wants more tomatoes it can get them from the greenhouse to the store shelf in a matter of hours. The seamless customs union and single market within the European Union have, for decades, eradicated customs checks and minimized waiting at borders. Peter Dejong AP Photo