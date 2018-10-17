West Coast quake warning system now operational, with limits

FILE - This Jan. 28, 2012 file photo shows a computer-generated graphic displayed at a news conference at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, Calif. The graphic shows the progression of earthquake shock waves along the San Andreas Fault from the Salton Sea to downtown Los Angeles. Developers testing an earthquake early warning system for the West Coast say its alerts are ready to be used much more broadly, but not for mass public notification. U.S. Geological Survey official Doug Given told reporters Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018 at Caltech that the ShakeAlert system has transitioned from a production prototype to operational mode. The system is being built for California, Oregon and Washington. Reed Saxon, File AP Photo