2nd Brown-Renacci US Senate debate set for Columbus

Candidates in Ohio's U.S. Senate campaign have argued in a second debate over similarly different positions on taxes, immigration, gun control, climate change and health care.
Two-term Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown and Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci (reh-NAY'-see) met at WOSU-TV Saturday on the Ohio State University campus in Columbus.
Brown once again targeted Renacci for votes to eliminate the federal health care act which would have ended coverage for preexisting conditions.
Renacci said the health care law is too expensive, but denied opposing preexisting conditions.
Renacci said he supports clean air and water but also growing Ohio's coal and gas industries. Brown said Congress is too beholden to the fossil fuel industry to do anything about climate change.
A third debate is planned Oct. 26.
