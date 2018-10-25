New Mexico candidates diverge on spending of massive surplus

File - This combination of file photos shows Steve Pearce, left, on July 30, 2018 and Michelle Lujan Grisham on July 2, 2018, in Albuquerque, N.M. Two candidates for governor of New Mexico are scheduled to meet for a final public debate in the midst of early voting across the state. Republican Pearce and Democrat Lujan Grisham were scheduled to debate Tuesday evening, in a race dominated by concerns about poverty, public education and crime. Republican Gov. Susana Martinez cannot run for a third consecutive term in office. File AP Photos