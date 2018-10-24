Chevron agrees to $160 million upgrade, fines to end probe

FILE - This March 9, 2010, file photo shows a tanker truck passing the Chevron oil refinery in Richmond, Calif. Federal officials say Chevron Corp. has agreed to pay a nearly $3 million fine and spend $160 million on environmental improvements and upgrading oil refineries to resolve allegations the company violated pollution laws. The U.S. Department of Justice announced the agreement Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. Paul Sakuma, File AP Photo