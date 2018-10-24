Former Armstrong team manager gets lifetime ban from cycling

FILE - In this April 29, 2009, file photo, Astana cycling team general manager Johan Bruyneel answers questions from the media after the first stage of the Tour of the Gila cycling race in Mogollon, N.M. In a letter posted on social media Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, Bruyneel, Lance Armstrong’s former team manager, said he’s been given a lifetime ban from cycling for his role in a doping program that helped Armstrong win the Tour de France seven times. Jake Schoellkopf, File AP Photo