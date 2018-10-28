Malaysia launches sale of superyacht linked to graft scandal

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2018, file photo, the luxury yacht Equanimity is seen in the Benoa harbor in Bali, Indonesia. Malaysia’s government launched a one-month auction for the luxury yacht bought with money stolen from the multibillion-dollar looting of a state investment fund. The sale that began Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, came nearly three months after Indonesia returned the $250 million yacht after seizing it off Bali in February in cooperation with the U.S. FBI. Ambros Boli Berani, File AP Photo