FILE - In this July 31, 2018, file photo, an employee of Honda Motor Co. cleans a Honda car displayed at its headquarters in Tokyo. Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co. is reporting Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, a 21 percent jump in fiscal second quarter profit on cost cuts and healthy motorcycle sales.
FILE - In this July 31, 2018, file photo, an employee of Honda Motor Co. cleans a Honda car displayed at its headquarters in Tokyo. Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co. is reporting Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, a 21 percent jump in fiscal second quarter profit on cost cuts and healthy motorcycle sales. Koji Sasahara, File AP Photo
FILE - In this July 31, 2018, file photo, an employee of Honda Motor Co. cleans a Honda car displayed at its headquarters in Tokyo. Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co. is reporting Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, a 21 percent jump in fiscal second quarter profit on cost cuts and healthy motorcycle sales. Koji Sasahara, File AP Photo

National Business

Honda reports rise in profit on cost cuts, healthy sales

The Associated Press

October 30, 2018 03:58 AM

TOKYO

Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co. is reporting a 21 percent jump in its profit in the last quarter on cost cuts and healthy motorcycle sales.

Tokyo-based Honda, which makes the Fit subcompact, Odyssey minivan and Asimo robot, reported July-September profit of 210.7 billion yen ($1.9 billion), up from 174 billion yen.

It said Tuesday that quarterly sales edged up nearly 2 percent from a year earlier to 3.84 trillion yen ($34 billion).

Honda says costs from recalls and litigation related to defective air-bag inflators made by Japanese supplier Takata Corp. fell, helping lift its bottom line.

Future losses remain uncertain since Honda was among Takata's biggest customers.

Sales of Honda's N-Box series in Japan were strong during the quarter, while truck and Civic sedan sales were solid in the U.S.

  Comments  