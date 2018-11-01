WNBA cut short labor contract after 2019 season

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike looks toward the scoreboard after receiving treatment for a cut on the face during the second half in Game 3 of the WNBA basketball finals against the Minnesota Lynx in Los Angeles. The WNBA players have opted out of the current collective bargaining agreement that runs through October 2021, allows the players’ union to start negotiating the new one now. “We look forward to our upcoming discussions and negotiating a new agreement with the league,” the players’ union, led by Ogwumike, said in a statement. Mark J. Terrill, File AP Photo