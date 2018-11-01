Ivanka Trump stumps for Heller in Reno; praises his tax role

Ivanka Trump, President Trump’s daughter and advisor, speaks during an appearance with Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller at the GOP field office in Reno, Nev., Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Ivanka Trump praised Heller for his role in passing the tax bill and the doubling of the child tax credit that came with it. She says she’s confident he’ll win his battle for re-election against Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen. Scott Sonner AP Photo