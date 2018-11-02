New details highlight Lion Air jet’s problems before crash

Navy personnel show a personal document of a flight attendant recovered from the crashed Lion Air flight JT 610 found during a search operation for the victims in the waters of Tanjung Karawang, Indonesia, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Divers recovered the crashed jet’s flight data recorder from the seafloor on Thursday, a crucial development in the investigation into what caused the 2-month-old plane to plunge into Indonesian seas earlier this week, killing all of its passengers. Binsar Bakkara AP Photo