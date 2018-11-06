California voter concerns: homelessness, prices _ and Trump

FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2018, file photo, voters fill out their ballots at the Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters office in Norwalk, Calif. The general election takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 6. From homelessness to the price of gas, Californians are weighing in on a raft of concerns in a state that’s struggling with high housing prices, water issues and decaying infrastructure. With an overwhelmingly Democratic leadership, Republicans are underdogs for the governorship and there isn’t even a GOP candidate for the U.S. Senate on the ballot. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo