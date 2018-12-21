Final racino license on the agenda for New Mexico regulators

New Mexico regulators are scheduled to take up the matter of the state's sixth and final license for a horse racetrack and casino.
The Racing Commission will meet Friday in Albuquerque. While the license is on the agenda, it's unclear whether a final decision will be made.
At issue is a court petition that seeks to temporarily block the commission from making a decision on which of five competing companies will get the license.
The commission voted Dec. 6 to postpone a decision until the court petition was resolved. A hearing on the petition hasn't been scheduled, but there's no court order in place preventing the commission from issuing the license.
The state's five existing racinos have voiced concerns about adding a sixth venue, saying doing so would hurt business.
