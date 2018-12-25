Japan stocks plunge, other Asia markets fall after US losses

A man walks past the day's losses, of Nikkei stock index, left, and of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, right, on an electronic stock board at a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, Dec. 25, 2018. President Donald Trump's attacks on the Federal Reserve spooked the stock market on Christmas Eve, and efforts by his Treasury secretary to calm investors' fears only seemed to make matters worse, contributing to another day of heavy losses on Wall Street. Kyodo News via AP Yohei Fukai