No questions about salary history among new Connecticut laws

FILE - In this April 11, 2017, file photo, numerous cracks run through a basement wall of a home in Willington, Conn. A new $12 annual surcharge will begin being levied on certain homeowner insurance policies from Jan. 1 until Dec. 31, 2029. Under the law, 85 percent of the revenue generated from the surcharge will be deposited into the Crumbling Foundations Assistance fund to help homeowners with concrete foundations damaged by the presence of pyrrhotite, an iron sulfide that reacts naturally with water and oxygen, causing the concrete to crack and crumble. Susan Haigh, File AP Photo