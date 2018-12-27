National Business

Thailand’s deputy PM found innocent in luxury watch scandal

The Associated Press

December 27, 2018 06:46 AM

FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2017, file photo, Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan raises his hand to shade his eyes from the sun while wearing a luxury watch and diamond ring during an official ceremony at the Government House. Thailand's National Anti-Corruption Commission has declared Prawit innocent of failing to declare his assets in a case that sparked a scandal when he was spotted wearing a number of luxury watches that he would not easily be able to afford on his government salary.
BANGKOK

Investigators have found Thailand's deputy prime minister innocent of failing to declare his assets a year after he was discovered to have a number of luxury watches that would have been out of reach of his government salary.

Prawit Wongsuwan is the defense minister and a top member of the country's ruling junta. A group photo last December showed Prawit wearing a Richard Mille timepiece that he had not declared on his list of assets.

Prawit's explanation that he had borrowed that watch and more than 20 others from a dead friend was met with public ridicule.

The head of the National Anti-Corruption Commission said Thursday it determined Prawit's explanation to be true.

