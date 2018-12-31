3 firms eye building wind energy turbines off New Jersey

FILE- This June 12, 2017, file photo shows five turbines of the Block Island, R.I., Wind Farm. At least three firms are interested in building offshore wind energy projects off the coast of New Jersey." Today is an important milestone in the state's desire to build out its renewable energy portfolio," said Thomas Brostrom, CEO of Orsted US Offshore Wind and president of Orsted North America. " Its proposed Ocean Wind project would be built 15 miles (24 kilometers) off Atlantic City. Orsted operates the Block Island Wind Farm off Rhode Island, which is America's first offshore wind farm. The Day via AP, File Sean D. Elliot