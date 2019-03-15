Make love, not CO2: Students worldwide demand climate action

Several thousand schoolchildren take part in a climate protest in Bergen, Norway, Thursday, March 14, 2019. Students in more than 1,000 cities worldwide are planning to skip class Friday in protest over their governments’ failure to act against global warming. The coordinated ‘school strike’ was inspired by 16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg, who began holding solitary demonstrations outside the Swedish parliament last year. NTB scanpix via AP Marit Hommedal