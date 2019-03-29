US judge: School’s rule for girls to wear skirts breaks law

This July 24, 2017, photo provided by Bonnie Peltier shows her daughter A.P., that their home in Winnabow, N.C. Peltier sued her daughter’s charter school because it required girls to wear skirts and forbid them from wearing pants. A federal judge ruled on Thursday, March 28, 2019, that Charter Day School’s skirts-only rule for girls was unconstitutional sex discrimination. (Bonnie Peltier via AP) Bonnie Peltier AP