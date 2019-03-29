Financial pressure mounts to fix Boeing’s troubled jetliner

FILE- In this March 11, 2019, file photo rescuers work at the scene of an Ethiopian Airlines flight crash near Bishoftu, or Debre Zeit, south of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Investigators have determined that an anti-stall system automatically activated before the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max jet plunged into the ground, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, March 29. Mulugeta Ayene, File AP Photo