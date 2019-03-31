Connecticut lawmakers urged to spend more on tourism efforts

In this July 5, 2018 file photo, members of the brass ensemble for the 7th Regiment Drum and Bugle Corps interact with Juno, one of the Beluga whales at Mystic Aquarium, in Stonington, Conn. The aquarium is one of the state's top tourist stops. Lawmakers are considering whether to devote more resources to boost tourism in Connecticut after years of tight budgets. Ideas include devoting more hotel tax revenue for tourism promotion and reopening or expanding the hours of the state visitor welcome centers. There’s also a call for overhauling the state’s slogan, “Connecticut: Still Revolutionary.” The Day via AP, File Sean D. Elliot