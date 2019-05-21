Burger King to expand sales of new meatless burger to Europe

FILE - This April 25, 2019, file photo shows a Burger King in Redwood City, Calif. The company that owns the Burger King, Popeyes and Tim Hortons chains is expanding delivery in the U.S. and will accelerate restaurant openings worldwide in an ambitious growth plan. Restaurant Brands International said Wednesday, May 15, at its investor conference in New York that it plans to have 40,000 restaurants in operation globally over the next eight to 10 years, up from the current 26,000. AP Photo

Burger King will launch in Sweden a version of its Impossible Whopper, the plant-based burgers that have attracted attention in the United States for resembling meat far more closely than traditional veggie burgers.

The food chain said Tuesday that Sweden will be the first European country where it sells the burger, with sales to start Wednesday.

Iwo Zakowski, CEO of Burger King Sweden, said "many guests are asking for more options to reduce their meat consumption."

Burger King already sells veggie burgers, but they mainly appeal to vegetarians not so interested in having a patty that tastes and looks like meat.

In April, Burger King tested the Impossible Whopper in the U.S. with the aim of selling more to meat eaters. The sale went so well it decided to expand.