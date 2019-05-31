Swiss supreme court dismisses Valcke’s FIFA ban appeal

The Swiss supreme court says it has rejected an appeal by former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke against a 10-year ban from soccer for financial wrongdoing.

The 58-year-old Valcke had argued that his punishment was excessive, and that he was denied a fair trial at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Valcke was ordered to pay 18,000 Swiss francs ($17,900) in federal court costs and 20,000 Swiss francs ($19,900) to FIFA.

The long-time right-hand man to former FIFA president Sepp Blatter had challenged a CAS ruling to uphold his FIFA ban and a fine of 100,000 Swiss francs ($99,500).

The FIFA ethics committee charged him in relation to irregular World Cup ticket sales, expense abuses including personal use of private jets, and trying to destroy evidence.

Valcke remains the subject of two ongoing criminal proceedings opened by Swiss federal prosecutors.