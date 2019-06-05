Campbell: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

FILE - In this May 18, 2018, file photo the logo for Campbell's Soup appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The Campbell Soup Company reports earnings on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. AP Photo

Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $84 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Camden, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, were 56 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The maker of canned soup, Pepperidge Farm cookies and V8 juice posted revenue of $2.18 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.35 billion.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Campbell expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.50 to $2.55 per share, with revenue in the range of $9.07 billion to $9.13 billion.

Campbell shares have risen 16% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 12%. The stock has risen 14% in the last 12 months.