The Latest: GOP reaches roads deal, committee to vote

The Latest on Republican action on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' roads budget (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

Republican lawmakers have ironed out a plan to fund road repairs.

Rep. John Nygren and Sen. Alberta Darling, co-chairs of the Legislature's finance committee, told reporters Thursday that the panel will scrap Gov. Tony Evers' proposed transportation budget and replace it with an alternative plan.

The new plan increases transportation funding by $483.7 million, less than the $623.8 million Evers proposed. It raises title fees by $95 and the $75 registration fee most vehicle owners pay to $85. It also authorizes $326 million in new borrowing.

Evers' proposal calls for raising the gas tax by 8 cents per gallon. The Republican plan includes no gas tax increase.

3:25 p.m.

The Legislature's finance committee has yet to convene to vote on the transportation portion of Gov. Tony Evers' state budget.

The committee was scheduled to convene at 1 p.m. Thursday. But Republicans are still trying to reach agreement on revisions to Evers' proposals. The committee start time was pushed back to 3 p.m. But as the clock approached 3:30 p.m. the committee still hadn't met. It was unclear when it would convene.

Evers has called for increasing transportation funding by $623.8 million over two years. His plan includes raising the gas tax by 8 cents and increasing registration fees for heavy vehicles by 27 percent.

They plan to scrap the gas tax increase and are considering raising the $75 vehicle registration fee by $10 as well as an infusion of cash, additional borrowing, title fee increases, toll roads and higher hybrid vehicle fees.

Road funding has long divided Republicans. The issue delayed passage of the last budget in 2017 until September.

11:30 a.m.

The Legislature's finance committee is scheduled to vote on the transportation portion of Gov. Tony Evers' state budget.

Evers has called for increasing transportation funding by $623.7 million over two years. His plan includes raising the gas tax by 8 cents and increasing registration fees for heavy vehicles by 27 percent.

The finance committee is scheduled to meet Thursday afternoon to revise Evers' plan. Republicans control the panel. They plan to scrap the gas tax increase and are considering raising the $75 vehicle registration fee by $10 as well as an infusion of cash, additional borrowing, title fee increases, toll roads and higher hybrid vehicle fees.

