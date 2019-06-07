The Latest: Pompeo hails Mexico’s work to avert tariffs

President Donald Trump gives thumbs up before departing Shannon Airport, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Shannon, Ireland. AP Photo

9:50 p.m.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is thanking his Mexican counterpart for his "hard work" after the two nations reached an agreement Friday to try to stem the flow of Central American migrants into the United States.

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter Friday night that he has suspended plans to impose tariffs on all goods imported into the U.S. form Mexico. The president says Mexico "has agreed to take strong measures to stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border."

Pompeo is praising Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard after three days of negotiations. The top U.S. diplomat says, "The United States looks forward to working alongside Mexico to fulfill these commitments so that we can stem the tide of illegal migration across our southern border and to make our border strong and secure."

9:10 p.m.

The U.S. will work to greatly expand a program that returns asylum-seekers who cross the southern border to Mexico while their claims are adjudicated.

It's part of an agreement reached Friday to put off tariffs ordered by President Donald Trump.

The State Department says Mexico will take "unprecedented steps" to "curb irregular migration," including deploying its National Guard along its southern border.

The U.S. says Mexico "is also taking decisive action to dismantle human smuggling and trafficking organizations."

Trump tweeted Friday night that he would hold off on a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports set to take effect Monday.

The State Department says the two nations will continue their discussion to curb illegal migration to the U.S.

8:35 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he has "indefinitely suspended" tariffs he has threatened to impose Monday on Mexican imports.

Trump says on Twitter that the U.S. and Mexico "reached a signed agreement" Friday night.

The president says Mexico "has agreed to take strong measures to stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border."

6 p.m.

After a week of threats, President Donald Trump declared Friday that "there is a good chance" the U.S. will strike a deal with Mexico to avert the tariffs he's scheduled to take effect Monday to force the U.S. ally to stem the flow of Central American migrants into the United States.

Trump tweeted his more optimistic view from Air Force One as he flew home from Europe, but added, "If we are unable to make the deal, Mexico will begin paying Tariffs at the 5% level on Monday!"

The tweet marked a change in tone from earlier Friday, when his spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters: "Our position has not changed. The tariffs are going forward as of Monday."

Trump has often said unpredictability helps him negotiate.