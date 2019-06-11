National Business

Ohio Senate Republicans to share their state budget proposal

The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio

Republicans who lead the Ohio Senate are ready to unveil their proposal for the two-year state budget as lawmakers face a June 30 deadline to get a spending plan signed by the governor.

Senators are expected Tuesday to outline how their version differs from the $69 billion plan approved last month by the GOP-controlled House.

The House plan would reduce state income taxes, raise the minimum salary for teachers, boost spending for foster care, and add $125 million to Republican Gov. Mike DeWine's education proposal . It also would allot $85 million for a water quality initiative and eliminate tax credits for the motion picture industry and for making political contributions.

Ohio tax revenue has exceeded estimates this fiscal year, giving lawmakers a cushion as they debate state spending.

