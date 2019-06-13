W.Va. governor’s companies faced with tax issues in 2 states

A real estate company owned by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice's family has avoided a tax sale in Virginia by paying more than $400,000, while a county attorney in Kentucky says he's planning to sue the family's coal company for unpaid taxes.

Floyd County Attorney Keith Bartley filed a notice of intent to sue Kentucky Fuel Corporation on Wednesday, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported . State law requires a 45-day notice before a lawsuit can officially be filed in an effort to collect back taxes.

The coal company owes more than $650,000 in taxes and penalties on properties and unmined coal reserves dating back to 2013, according to Bartley's notice.

An attorney for Justice's family properties said he offered Bartley the original amount for the taxes without interest, which is about $300,000. Bartley rejected the deal.

Officials in Albemarle County, Virginia, say the James C. Justice Cos. recently paid all delinquent taxes and fees, plus the first half of 2019 taxes for several real estate parcels, The Daily Progress reported . The money was due June 5.

Albemarle County officials began the tax sale process on 52 of the company's 55 parcels in March. The tax sale process typically takes about a year but the county was pushing for a quicker sale because of the large amount due.

Many of the parcels are a part of an area called the Presidential Estates. The Justice organization purchased the land in 2010 for nearly $24 million.