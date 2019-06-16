Plans sought to redevelop site of long-abandoned hospital

Officials are seeking proposals to redevelop a demolished Mississippi hospital.

The Vicksburg Post reports that the city's mayor and aldermen released a call to developers interested in the 12.8-acre (5.2-hectare) site. Proposals will be opened Aug. 19.

City attorney Nancy Thomas says a committee will review proposals and make a recommendation to elected officials.

Developers would have to pay fair market value for the property and include a development plan with projected costs and a timeline for completion.

The former Kuhn Hospital, which had been closed since 1989, was demolished earlier this year using $750,000 in grants and city money.

Owners abandoned the property and Vicksburg officials sought cleanup for more than a decade. An abducted woman's murder on the property in 2015 brought new urgency to efforts.