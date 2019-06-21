3 workers dead, dozens missing in Cambodia building collapse

A seven-story building under construction collapsed in Cambodia's coastal city of Sihanoukville on Saturday, killing three workers and according to police leaving some 30 others trapped in the rubble.

The city police chief, Thul Phorsda, said 10 workers were rescued following the collapse at 5 a.m.. A rescue operation is underway.

Information Minister Khieu Kanharith said on his official Facebook page that 30 others remain missing.

The building is reportedly being financed by China, but Kanharith said that all the workers are Cambodian, who used the unfinished structure as their sleeping quarters.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

It isn't immediately clear what caused the collapse.