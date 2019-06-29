Police: New mobile app to boost public safety

Police in Ohio's capital city have launched a mobile app aimed at boosting public safety.

Officially launched Thursday, it will provide access to existing platforms within the Columbus Division of Police and additional services available only through the app.

It allows for the submission of anonymous tips, the sending of notifications to police in real time, and the filing reports without having to go to the division's headquarters.

Officials say the Columbus Police Mobile App will increase access and transparency. It can be downloaded for free in the Apple and Google Play stores.

The Columbus City Council approved a three-year deal with an application development company based in Austin, Texas, that cost about $72,000.