Salt Lake County hires man to help clear criminal records

In this June 20, 2019 photo, Amy Daeschel hugs Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson in Salt Lake City. Daeschel’s past holds her back as several drug-related misdemeanor charges still mark her criminal record. She has joined hundreds of residents seeking help from Salt Lake County to expunge their criminal records. The process requires lengthy paperwork, fees and months of waiting. But a new Salt Lake County initiative helps streamline the process to clear eligible records. Laura Seitz

Nearly two years ago, Amy Daeschel's life quickly spiraled.

The 41-year-old was arrested for the seventh time while battling opiate addiction.

Now, Daeschel is clean. But Daeschel's past holds her back as several drug-related misdemeanor charges still mark her criminal record.

The Deseret News reports Daeschel has joined hundreds of residents seeking help from Salt Lake County to expunge their criminal records. The process requires lengthy paperwork, fees and months of waiting. But a new Salt Lake County initiative helps streamline the process to clear eligible records.

Last winter, the Utah Legislature passed a "clean slate" law, which allows eligible offenders with certain misdemeanor or infraction convictions to have their record automatically expunged when enough time has passed. The law is set to go into effect on May 1, 2020.