Public can weigh in on insurer rate hikes

The public can weigh in on proposed rate hikes on the individual health marketplace for 2020.

The Maine Bureau of Insurance is holding a public meeting July 25.

Insurer Anthem is requesting an average premium rate increase of 1%, while Harvard Pilgrim Health Care is requesting 1.9%. Meanwhile, Maine Community Health Options has proposed a 7.7% average rate increase for 2020.

Insurers expect new state laws mandating coverage of adult hearing aids and elective abortions will cost members a few more dollars a month.

Maine Community Health Options expects the individual market to shrink due to the repeal of the individual mandate that was a key part of former President Barack Obama's signature health law.

New rates are effective January 1 if approved by the bureau.

https://www.maine.gov/pfr/insurance/legal/upcoming_hearings/hfai.html