New Iowa law helps families of fallen officers, firefighters

A new Iowa law will set aside part of the state's lottery revenues to help the families of firefighters and law enforcement officers keep insurance after their deaths.

The Des Moines Register reports the law that took effect earlier this week will allow the Iowa Lottery to provide $100,000 to a new Public Safety Survivor Benefits Fund.

It will provide money to organizations assisting the families of firefighters and law enforcement officers who die on duty by helping cover their health or accident insurance costs.

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the legislation in May, following a years-long discussion about how to help the families of fallen firefighters and law enforcement officers.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

State and local governments are allowed to cover families' insurance costs, but not all agencies can afford it.