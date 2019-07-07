Hartford transportation options stepped up for summer events

The Connecticut Department of Transportation is offering new transportation options for those looking to attend summer events in Hartford.

Additional late night service is being added to the regular CTrail Hartford Line weekend train schedule on Saturday, July 13, when numerous events are happening in the capital city, including fireworks, ConnectiCon at the Connecticut Convention Center, Cirque de Soleil at Market Street, and Yard Goats baseball at Dunkin Donuts Park.

CTfastrack, the state's rapid bus transit system , will begin operating special service to the newly renovated Dillon Stadium in Hartford's south end for all Hartford Athletic soccer matches. The first game is scheduled for July 13.

And CTtransit's DASH, a free circulator bus service in downtown Hartford, plans to extend operating hours from July 11-14.