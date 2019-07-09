AP-NORC Poll: Many feeling vulnerable despite economic gains

Americans are generally satisfied with their personal finances, but many lack confidence in their ability to afford retirement, an emergency expense or even their daily living costs.

Roughly two-thirds, 67%, describe their financial situation as generally good, up slightly from 62% who said so at the start of the year, according to a survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Their brighter economic outlook reflects in part a decade-long U.S. economic expansion that's now the longest on record. The expansion has slashed unemployment, revived the housing market and boosted household wealth. But some groups, especially young adults, racial minorities and the poor say they remain financially insecure.

Their anxiety is among the consequences of the economic expansion, which has benefited the most affluent far more than others.